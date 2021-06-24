LDLC knock BIG out of ESEA Premier season 37 playoffs
LDLC upset BIG 2-1 today in the ESEA Premier season 37 Europe lower bracket final, eliminating the German CS:GO team from the online competition. BIG, the ninth-best CS:GO team in the world according to HLTV’s rankings, played this season of ESEA Premier to increase their chances of securing a spot in ESL Pro League season 14 since they aren’t a partnered team. Unless BIG gets the last partner spot that’s been vacant since 100 Thieves withdrew from CS:GO last October, Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz and crew will have to qualify for the Pro League via the ESL world rankings. But they wouldn’t make the cut at the moment with Team Spirit currently taking the last slot. They can still earn points, though, since the next edition of the league will kick off in August.dotesports.com
