Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

LDLC knock BIG out of ESEA Premier season 37 playoffs

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLDLC upset BIG 2-1 today in the ESEA Premier season 37 Europe lower bracket final, eliminating the German CS:GO team from the online competition. BIG, the ninth-best CS:GO team in the world according to HLTV’s rankings, played this season of ESEA Premier to increase their chances of securing a spot in ESL Pro League season 14 since they aren’t a partnered team. Unless BIG gets the last partner spot that’s been vacant since 100 Thieves withdrew from CS:GO last October, Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz and crew will have to qualify for the Pro League via the ESL world rankings. But they wouldn’t make the cut at the moment with Team Spirit currently taking the last slot. They can still earn points, though, since the next edition of the league will kick off in August.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esea#Europe#Vertigo#Ldlc#Hltv#Esea Premier#The Pro League#Team Spirit#Germans#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Premier League
Related
MLBToledo Blade

Mud Hens' season extended, but with no playoffs

The Toledo Mud Hens’ season will extend to the beginning of October. Minor League Baseball announced the extension of the Triple-A season and added two series to the Triple-A East schedule. Toledo’s season was originally slated to end Sept. 19. The final two series of the season will begin on Sept. 22 and Sept. 29.
NFLchatsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys will be featured on this season of Hard Knocks

The Dallas Cowboys are America’s Team. It is fitting then that on the Friday before the Fourth of July that America’s Team would make some news. As people were enjoying their lunch on Friday it was announced that the Dallas Cowboys, who will kick off training camp in less than three weeks, will do so under some particularly bright lights. The Cowboys will be featured on this season of Hard Knocks. Mark your calendars for the season premiere on August 10th.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Nigma eliminated from The International 10 qualifier, KuroKy’s TI attendance record snapped

The tenth time won’t be the charm for Team Nigma’s KuroKy, since a 2-1 loss to OG ended his attendance streak for Dota 2‘s The International. Prior to this event, Kuro was one of just two “All-Timer” players who had attended every TI since the first International in 2011. Now, his former teammate and Team Secret captain Puppey is the only player continuing the trend.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Gen.G take down DRX, bounce back in fifth week of 2021 LCK Summer Split

Gen.G bounced back in the fifth week of the 2021 LCK Summer Split with a convincing 2-0 series win against DRX. Going into this League of Legends series, Gen.G was favored even after losing their latest two matches. DRX sat at the bottom of the standings and didn’t present a big threat to the LCK veterans. DRX have been experimenting with their roster lately, promoting various academy players to the main lineup to improve the team’s performance during this split. Even though DRX lost the series, they put up a good fight with three rookies on the roster, and might be able to turn the season around and pick up a playoff spot if they maintain this performance in the next games.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Shaco makes his 2021 LPL Summer Split debut after being away from the region for almost 7 years

After being away from the region for 2,527 days, Shaco finally made an appearance in the 2021 LPL Summer Split today. JD Gaming’s Kanavi picked the champion in the first match in the series against Team WE. He went for an AD-oriented build and ruled over the Rift with the League of Legends trickster. His dominant performance earned him an MVP vote and forced his opponents to ban Shaco in the second game.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Suning continue winning streak in 2021 LPL Summer Split with decisive win over Top Esports

Suning picked up a decisive 2-1 win over Top Esports in the 2021 LPL Summer Split, extending their winning streak to three games. Going into this League of Legends match, the 2020 Worlds finalists were favored after their latest dominant series. TES was sitting at the top of the standings, but their wins weren’t as decisive and they usually play a much more controlled game. Suning exploited that by causing chaos all around the map and, while it didn’t work out perfectly in the first game, the strategy had a positive effect in the second and third matches, where Suning was picking up kills left and right all around the map.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

VALORANT player secures ace in five seconds with Jett

A VALORANT player quickly wiped an enemy team with Jett’s Blade Storm and won the round in less than five seconds. VALORANT player nebuFPS pushed into B main on Ascent just as the round began to engage the enemy squad with Jett’s Blade Storm. Their teammate used Omen’s Paranoia ability to blind any enemies in B main—which turned out to be the entire opposing team.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Cowboys Named New Subject Of "Hard Knocks:" Premiere Date Revealed

"Hard Knocks" is one of the best shows on TV if you are an avid football fan. For years, we have gotten to see an in-depth look at what training camp looks like for some of the more struggling teams in the NFL. Over the last few weeks, there have been very few rumblings when it comes to "Hard Knocks" rumors, however, today, an official announcement was made, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Chicago, ILdotesports.com

OpTic Chicago take down New York Subliners 3-0, start Call of Duty League Stage 5 group play 2-0

OpTic Chicago picked up a dominant 3-0 victory over the New York Subliners during the Call of Duty League’s Stage Five group play match today. OpTic, a team that’s consistently sat within the top five of the CDL standings all season, finally achieved a statement win over one of the league’s top four teams. This was the team many expected to see all season, winning matches with emphatic numbers. Aside from Scump, who posted a 1.02 series K/D, the other three members of OpTic all had 1.34 K/Ds or better. Envoy, thanks to a 35-17 performance on Raid Control, led Chicago with a 1.63 K/D across the series’ three maps.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Nongshim RedForce continue 2021 LCK Summer Split domination as T1 fail to find their footing

Nongshim RedForce took down T1 in a convincing 2-0 series to continue their 2021 LCK Summer Split domination. Going into this League of Legends series, T1 was thought to be favored after their dominant series against Gen.G earlier this week. T1, however, wasn’t able to replicate their performance in today’s series by fielding the same roster with Gumayusi as the starting AD carry. NS read them like a book and banned away key picks that helped T1 secure the previous series win. On top of that, NS was picking champions in the first rounds of draft that T1 had a lot of success with, to avoid giving their opponents comfort picks.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are the Overwatch League Summer Showdown teams

Very few things are guaranteed during any Overwatch League season. But in 2021, it seems like the Shanghai Dragons and Dallas Fuel making tournament brackets is more reliable than death or taxes. The league’s third tournament cycle, the Summer Showdown, will include the two top teams in the finals bracket...

Comments / 0

Community Policy