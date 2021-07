How Many Times is the latest release from Drew Dapps as he brings two new house heaters to help you groove your worries away. Few genres fit the summertime vibe quite like house music does. There’s just something special about hearing those infectious grooves during the warmest months of the year as you sweat under the sun while shuffling away or vibe out at night with some friends under a disco ball. Now, Drew Dapps has joined in on the fun with two fresh tracks found within his How Many Times EP to help solidify his place as an artist who you simply need to catch this season.