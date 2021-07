The Atlanta Hawks success story is one I think the Bulls can look to replicate from the dweller of the NBA to Eastern Conference Finalists. But is there concern about Vucevic's role as it translates to becoming a contender in the East? Atlanta seemed to surround Trae Young with shooters and then having Capela protect the rim. Today's NBA often is built around wing players and with Atlanta building and experiencing success around a PG, I think the Bulls can look to the Hawks on how to build around Zach LaVine. Should there be pause within the Bulls about Vucevic being the teams second best player and whether a combination of him and Zach can win at the highest level?