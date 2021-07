Hey, quick question: Do you use eye masks? No, not under-eye masks or overnight sleeping face masks (although you should def check those out, too). I'm talkin' about silk sleep masks. Ya know, the soft little pillows for your eyes that fit around your head like a headband and help block out all the light, distractions, and strangers sitting next to you on the airplane? Well, if you're not currently using one, you might want to reconsider, because according to cosmetic dermatologist Michele Green, MD, sleep masks can offer you a lot more than just some shut-eye. Here, all the upsides of wearing silk eye masks, followed by 15 of our faves to shop.