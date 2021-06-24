Cancel
South Carolina football: Shane Beamer hints at new commitments

By Jacob Elsey
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho are South Carolina football’s newest commits?. Every coach and college program has a social media tag used to acknowledge when a prospect commits to come play for their school. In past seasons, the Gamecocks used the #SpursUp hashtag to announce new pledges. Under Shane Beamer, that message has changed to #WelcomeHome, with the head coach posting the quip on Twitter after every South Carolina football commitment.

FanSided

FanSided

