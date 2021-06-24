Cancel
Justin Timberlake Shares Impassioned Message After Britney Spears Asks To Be Free Of Conservatorship

Even though pop superstar Britney Spears has been saying for many, many months now that she wants to be done with her father, Jamie Spears, controlling much of the conservatorship she's been under since 2008, fans haven't known the depths of that desire, and what she's been enduring, until just this week. Spears finally spoke out in a powerful statement during yet another conservatorship court hearing, and compared being under the elder Spears control for so long to "sex trafficking." Now, her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, has shared an impassioned message with fans after hearing what Spears had to say.

