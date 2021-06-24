Cancel
Google rolls out a unified security vulnerability schema for open-source software

By Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols
ZDNet
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness author and expert, H. James Harrington, once said, "If you can't measure something, you can't understand it. If you can't understand it, you can't control it. If you can't control it, you can't improve it." He was right. And Google is following this advice by introducing a new way to strengthen open-source security by introducing a vulnerability interchange schema for describing vulnerabilities across open-source ecosystems.

