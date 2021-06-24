Cancel
Carroll County, IN

Flash Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Fountain, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 10:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carroll; Fountain; Tippecanoe; Vermillion; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Indiana and west central Indiana, including the following areas, in north central Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Fountain, Tippecanoe, Vermillion and Warren. * Through Saturday morning. * Numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue in the northern Wabash Valley this morning...with additional thunderstorms expected late today into tonight. This will lead to rain totals of 2 to 4 inches in some locations. Rain moving over the same area and heavy rainfall rates have the potential to produce flash flooding.

