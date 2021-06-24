Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 reasons why Cincinnati Bengals fans should be excited about 2021 season

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WeKj_0aeNAo0M00

The Cincinnati Bengals are counting down the days until Week 1. While the redesigned jerseys give them a fresh look, fans are even more excited about the players they’ll be watching in 2021.

Joe Burrow is returning from a gruesome knee injury , one that derailed the Bengals’ season. With the former No. 1 pick back on the field, Cincinnati should fare much better than its 4-11-1 record last year. Of course, there are even more reasons to feel optimistic about this team.

Here are five reasons why Cincinnati Bengals fans should be excited about their team in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04t9qx_0aeNAo0M00 Also Read:
Cincinnati Bengals schedule and 2021 season predictions

Zac Taylor is fighting for his job

As a coach on the hot seat , Zac Taylor needs a rapid turnaround to save his job. In an ever-competitive atmosphere, the Bengals have their franchise quarterback and a great cast of weapons around him. If things go wrong, it falls on the head coach.

  • Zac Taylor record: 6-25-1

We’ve seen this organization already make changes. While it starts with the redesigned jersey and enhancements to the stadium, this is only the beginning of a new era. If Taylor wants to be a part of a winning atmosphere, scoring the fourth-fewest points per game won’t cut it.

Cincinnati averaged just 19.6 points per game this season, but the numbers look very different when comparing splits before and after Burrow’s Week 11 injury.

  • Cincinnati Bengals offense stats (Week 1-10): 22.6 ppg, 252.2 pass yards/game, 105.4 rush yards/game
  • Cincinnati Bengals offense stats (Week 12-17): 16.3 ppg, 162.7 pass yard/game, 108.2 rush yards/game

Heading into the season, Taylor likely knows he’s on the hot seat. But then again, the Bengals don’t usually fire coaches who are still under contract. It is not known how long his contract is or when it runs out.

Taylor’s best bet if he wants to remain in Cincinnati is to start winning games ASAP.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Bengals, check out #SeizeTheDEY rumors, rankings, and news here .

Joe Burrow’s receiving corps will help Bengals’ offense soar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OaLKx_0aeNAo0M00
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Aside from a questionable offensive line, there’s no reason why this scoring attack can’t take a step forward. With Burrow healthy, the talented trio of Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase offers plenty of big-play options for the franchise quarterback.

Chase has the profile of a true No. 1 receiver and is fully capable of being better than Higgins was as a rookie. Hell, Chase might even give Justin Jefferson a run for his money, putting up insane numbers a year removed from LSU.

Burrow and Chase already have a bond from their successful college days as Tigers, now they can repeat the same cycle as Bengals in the pros.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Igz0_0aeNAo0M00
Also Read:
Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Young NFL stars to target in 2021

A former second-round selection, Boyd has two 1,000 yard seasons under his belt and is just 26. Higgins, another second-round pick, racked up 908 receiving yards as a rookie which included six games of Ryan Finley and Brandon Allen throwing him the ball.

Chase has Offensive Rookie of the Year potential . Put the three of them together and Burrow has a trio of wideouts capable of 1,000-yard seasons. It’s not the only explosive element to this offense either.

Joe Mixon’s three-down reliability can fuel success

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkJKH_0aeNAo0M00
Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Mixon has played a 16-game season once in his NFL career. With Giovani Bernard moving on, Mixon is expected to play all three downs for the first time in his NFL career.

He averaged 104.5 yards from scrimmage per game, ranking 7th among NFL running backs. That season, the Bengals’ offensive line finished the year ranked 27th in PFF’s power rankings .

Adding right tackle Riley Reiff paired with a healthy Jonah Williams could turn things around. Not only will Mixon be healthy, but the opportunity for open running lanes would allow him to put his home-run ability on full display.

Another benefit, opponents will be focused on stopping other weapons. Defenses will also have to be mindful of the now dynamic receiving trio propelled by Burrow, ready to strike at any moment.

If they can find a balance between Mixon toting the rock and utilizing their stable of receivers, the Bengals’ offense should be much better than they were last season.

Defensive line features two game wreckers

Cincinnati sorely lacked a pass rush in 2020, averaging just 1.1 sack per game. It didn’t help that nose tackle D.J. Reader suffered a season-ending quad injury in Week 5.

Addressing their pass-rushing concerns, the Bengals signed defensive end Trey Hendrickson. He finished with the second-most sacks (13.5) in the NFL, tied with two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

Joining a defensive line with Reader at the nose, Hendrickson can have a similar impact his first year in Cincinnati. Even if he doesn’t finish top-five again, Hendrickson should be able to top the 5.5 sacks that led the Bengals last season.

Reader himself is no slouch, when healthy. In 2019, before signing with the Bengals, Reader had an 86.7 PFF grade across 15 games. With a full season, Reader can help improve what was a terrible run defense last year.

The addition of Hendrickson should ease the workload of Reader, allowing both to individually wreak more havoc. If the Bengals manage to stay healthier as a team than they were last year, we should see them finally turn a corner in 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates is a star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBuIT_0aeNAo0M00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Another great second-round selection by the Cincinnati Bengals (four if you’re keeping count), Jessie Bates III has racked up 100 or more tackles each year in the NFL. Not only has Bates been a tackling machine, he also has three interceptions a piece in his three seasons.

Most recently, Bates is coming off his best performance yet according to PFF, grading as the highest-rated safety in the league at 90.1 in 2020. While the 320 tackles across 48 games are awesome, PFF also assigned Bates an even more impressive coverage grade of 90.

Is there anything this young safety can’t do? Just 24, Bates is still wet behind his ears.

Watch out for this Bengals defense as they learn how to roar, gaining experience, confidence, and swagger along the journey.

While many are overlooking them, these big cats are building strength and wisdom. Just don’t be caught off-guard when the Bengals strike in 2021.

Check out our Cincinnati Bengals season predictions here.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Burrow#Seizethedey#Cincinnati Bengals Aside#Ja Marr Chase#Lsu#Tigers#Pff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Reportedly Arrested On July 4

One of the Cincinnati Bengals‘ rookies is in legal trouble after he was arrested on Sunday. Rookie defensive lineman Darius Hodge was arrested on Sunday for an incident which occurred years ago. The charges filed against Hodge state he repeatedly hit a man back in 2019, via WRAL.com. “Darius Hodge...
NFLUSA Today

5 Cincinnati Bengals players overdue for a Pro Bowl nod

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t get a ton of national recognition, which extends to the players at an event like the Pro Bowl. Last year, these Bengals had zero players on the Pro Bowl roster. Still, the feel-good vibes around the team suggest that’s about to change in 2021. So looking...
NFLWKRC

3 reasons to be optimistic about Bengals heading into training camp

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The start of Bengals training camp is roughly a month away from beginning and here are three reasons for optimism about the team heading into it:. 3. Offseason additions give defense flexibility and are an upgrade. The Skinny: The Bengals spent the offseason overhauling the cornerback position...
NFLYardbarker

Behind Enemy Lines: Cincinnati Bengals

Raider Maven is continuing to bring the latest Las Vegas Raiders opponents' information for the 2021 NFL season straight from the source who covers them. On Week 11, the Silver and Black will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Las Vegas. The Bengals are coming off a season that saw both...
NFLstripehype.com

Riley Reiff predicted to be the Cincinnati Bengals’ MVP in 2021

As the Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2021 season, there are a lot of unknowns surrounding the offensive line. This is the same unit that allowed quarterback Joe Burrow to get pummeled over and over again during his rookie season, eventually getting injured severely and missing the final six games. As...
NFLchatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals: Projecting rookie roles in 2021

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 08: A helmet worn by the Cincinnati Bengals during their game at CenturyLink Field on September 08, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Bengals are at a vital turning point in their franchise’s history. A young quarterback at the helm, a...
NFLindianapolispost.com

Bengals 2020 Season In Review

The Bengals were 4-11-1 in 2020, after fighting through injuries that saw 10 regular contributors end the season on Reserve/Injured. The most notable of those injuries was rookie QB Joe Burrow, the team's No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 draft who saw his season end after 10 games due to a knee injury. Despite the lack of an NFL offseason program to ease the rookie learning curve, Taylor helped steer Burrow to one of the top statistical starts to a career by a QB in NFL history. Burrow missed nearly half of his 10th game, but his 264 completions still count as the most ever by an NFL QB through their first 10 career games, while his 404 pass attempts are second in the same category and his 2688 passing yards are fifth.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

How Many TDs Will Top Rookie Pass-Catchers Have In 2021?

I try to tell people—and myself—that the evaluation of incoming rookies into the NFL is not an instant gratification thing. Sometimes it can be depending on the landing spots and situations, but when we scout, we scout for what a player can be throughout their career as a whole. That...
NFLCanton Daily Ledger

Fantasy football draft: Where to draft Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon?

Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon had a disappointing season last year. However, with a strengthened offensive line and a healthy star quarterback, Mixon's 2021 ceiling could be sky-high Below, we look at Joe Mixon's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him. Mixon played and...
NFLnewsbrig.com

Which quarterback was Tom Brady calling a ‘motherf–ker?’

The clip was less than 10 seconds, but Tom Brady still managed to provide some of the spiciest NFL commentary of the offseason in a preview for an upcoming episode of HBO’s “The Shop.”. In the clip, Brady – who will be a guest on Friday’s episode – was recalling...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kareem Hunt Sends Browns Clear Message About Nick Chubb

In 2020, the Cleveland Browns boasted one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. With Pro Bowler Nick Chubb leading that way and Kareem Hunt providing valuable touches in relief, Kevin Stefanski’s team dominated opposing defensive fronts. But with Chubb’s rookie contract coming to an end after the upcoming...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Reportedly Indicted For Murder

There was some confusion earlier week as to why the Seattle Seahawks released rookie wide receiver Tamorrion Terry. Well, the NFL world just found out why the front office quietly cut him. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, a grand jury in Georgia indicted Terry and 10 others...
NFLletsbeardown.com

Report: Nick Foles Blocked Trade To Eagles.

The quarterback battle in Chicago has been a hot topic, especially since head coach Matt Nagy continues to hammer that there isn't one. Nagy repeats that Andy Dalton will start Week 1 no matter what and there's about a zero percent chance that Justin Fields starts Week 1. While the...
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Three reasons why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott will remind fans why he's one of the top running backs in the NFL

The biggest story line of the upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys will be the return of their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. After suffering a gruesome injury early in the season last year, the Cowboys found themselves in a hole they could never dig out of. Well, Dak is back and with that comes a lot of excitement for the 2021 season. But the return of Prescott isn't the only new thing we should see this season as the team will get back another key player who went missing a year ago - Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy