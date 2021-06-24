Cancel
Workforce Commission launches "Back to Work" campaign

By KATC News
On Thursday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission launched a statewide campaign in hopes of getting people back to work.

LWC says now that 1.5 million Louisiana residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, they are partnering with employers across the state to "reenergize the workforce" and connect residents to jobs.

As enhanced unemployment benefits are coming to an end, LWC says employers are searching for reliable employees, and job seekers are desperate to find family-sustaining careers.

“We are so much more than just the agency that handles unemployment,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates. “We put people to work. That’s our mission, and it always has been. We have countless tools out there to help job seekers get back into the workforce.”

The goal of the “Back to Work Louisiana” campaign, according to Cates, is to help Louisiana's economy rebound by connecting job seekers with the careers they need.

LWC says there are thousands of employment opportunities for all types of industries.

“Louisiana is resilient,” said Cates. “We know that with so many good jobs available right now it’s the perfect time to restart or even change your career.”

Job seekers can get assistance at any of the LWC’s 62 local offices statewide. They can also find information about upcoming job fairs, on-the-job training programs, apprenticeship opportunities, and numerous other LWC services by visiting LWC website .

The campaign is expected to end with a statewide in-person job fair on August 4, 2021.

More details on the job fair will be release as the date gets closer.

