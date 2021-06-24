Cancel
Shoshoni, WY

Shoshoni Farmers market has all your fresh, homegrown products! Join them every Friday 5-7pm

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content. The Shoshoni Farmers Market happens every Friday evening from 5-7 pm. You can find them outside of the Shoshoni Fire Hall for their outdoor market! Enjoy the beautiful weather with local vendors and pick up something amazing. The Market also has the option to be indoors and will be held in the community room of the Shoshoni Fire Hall if weather is bad.

