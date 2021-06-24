Cancel
Niles, MI

Niles Housing Commission joins the MITN Purchasing Group

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 19 days ago

NILES, Mich. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. The Niles Housing Commission announced today that it has joined the MITN Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing group that helps local governments post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online. bidnet direct’s MITN Purchasing Group provides notification to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, any addenda and award information from over 250 participating agencies from across Michigan. The Niles Housing Commission invites all potential vendors to register online with https://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn to access its upcoming solicitations.

