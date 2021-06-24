Cancel
Wichita, KS

KS Board of Regents held tuition flat. They want student governments to do same with fees

By Katie Bernard
Wichita Eagle
 18 days ago

After three years of insisting Kansas colleges hold tuition flat, the Kansas Board of Regents wants student governments to hold the line as well. Student governments in Kansas set required student fees and distribute the funds to a variety of services including student clubs, mental health services and the student health center. Fee proposals, like tuition, require approval from the state board.

