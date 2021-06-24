Tidewell Foundation Receives $100,000 Grant From Bank of America
The Tidewell Foundation recently announced it received a $100,000 grant from Bank of America to support Tidewell Hospice’s home health aide career development program. The funding will allow Tidewell Hospice to create and implement a training program that will provide a solid career path for underemployed and unemployed individuals. Tidewell Hospice provides paid training and a career ladder supporting participants in moving from home health aide, to CNA, LPN, RN and more.www.sarasotamagazine.com
