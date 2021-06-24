Cancel
Hair Care

Lizzo May Not Like Her Own New Haircut

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article@lizzoLIKE FOR PART 2🤪🤪🤪STORY TIME???🤪🤪🤪. Lizzo got a new haircut, but she isn’t sure if she likes it. She shared her do on TikTok with audio in the back that said, “you ruined everything, you stupid b—h,” so it’s safe to say that she isn’t quite feeling the look or the person who cut it.

