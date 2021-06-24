Accounting Today Recognizes Allegiant Private Advisors as 2021 Billion-Dollar Wealth Magnet

Allegiant Private Advisors has been recognized on Accounting Today’s annual Wealth Magnets list as a top firm by assets under management (AUM) for 2021. The independent firm, which offers fiduciary-level financial planning and investment advisory services, earned a spot on the 2021 list based on Allegiant’s $1,002,789,546 assets under management, as reported in May 2021. Allegiant is the only Sarasota-based firm included and one of only four in Florida for 2021.