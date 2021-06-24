Harley Quinn Fans Gush Over Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad
James Gunn has released another official trailer for The Suicide Squad, and Harley Quinn has since started trending as thousands of fans praise Margot Robbie. After Robbie first appeared in the role in the original Suicide Squad from David Ayer, she later returned as Harley in last year's spinoff Birds of Prey. The fan favorite will be back as Harley Quinn once again for The Suicide Squad, and for a great deal of fans, she's the biggest reason they'll be watching. "Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn is the thing I'm most excited for in The Suicide Squad. She's going to kill it once again," says one fan in response to the trailer.movieweb.com
Comments / 0