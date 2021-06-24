Cancel
Movies

Harley Quinn Fans Gush Over Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn has released another official trailer for The Suicide Squad, and Harley Quinn has since started trending as thousands of fans praise Margot Robbie. After Robbie first appeared in the role in the original Suicide Squad from David Ayer, she later returned as Harley in last year's spinoff Birds of Prey. The fan favorite will be back as Harley Quinn once again for The Suicide Squad, and for a great deal of fans, she's the biggest reason they'll be watching. "Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn is the thing I'm most excited for in The Suicide Squad. She's going to kill it once again," says one fan in response to the trailer.

News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Margot Robbie's 31st Birthday Has Fans Looking Back at Her Best Performances

Margot Robbie will soon be back on screens as Harley Quinn in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and fans didn't need much excuse to celebrate the Aussie actress on her 31st birthday. Having recently found herself ranking amongst the highest-paid actresses on Forbes' rich-list, receiving multiple Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations and been listed as one of the most influential people in the world, there is plenty to be celebrated. Going from TV soap Neighbours, through the Wolf of Wall Street and to her iconic take on Harley Quinn, Robbie has gained herself an army of fans that some stars don't achieve in a lifetime.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

28 Times Margot Robbie Was The Ultimate Chanel Muse

British Vogue’s August 2021 cover star, Margot Robbie, exudes that nonchalant girl next door appeal. The actor’s striking looks and unwavering ambition has earned her the ultimate role: Chanel poster girl. “If I want something, I have to make it happen,” she told Eva Wiseman in her August 2021 Vogue interview.
Moviesgamingideology.com

James Gunn explains why Harley Quinn’s ‘rotten’ tattoo is missing from The Suicide Squad

While James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Pushed as more of a reboot or a fresh take on the source material as opposed to a sequel to David Ayer’s 2016 film, the filmmaker has retained some of the already established elements, including characters such as Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Joel Kinnaman ( Rick Flag), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and of course fan-favorite Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).
Beauty & FashionKHQ Right Now

Margot Robbie uses nappy cream as lip balm

Margot Robbie uses nappy cream as a lip balm. The 31-year-old actress keeps an array of goodies in her Chanel backpack for when she is on the go, including hand sanitiser, face sprits, and Bepanthen nappy ointment for her lips as it is more soothing than lip balm. She explained:...
MoviesComicBook

Viola Davis Reveals Margot Robbie's Surprising Reaction to Getting Rat From Jared Leto on Suicide Squad Set

The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max next month and will see the return of some characters from the 2016 Suicide Squad, including Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. While director James Gunn has made it clear that you don't need to see the 2016 movie to understand his new one, the first film's cast are still sharing some stories from their original time together. In fact, Vogue recently profiled Robbie and featured a Suicide Squad set story from Davis.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Pop! Obsession: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Funkos Include Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, King Shark, & More

The first wave of Funkos for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad are here, and already it’s more than we got for the 2016 movie. Eight figures are available for preorder now, including multiple versions of the team’s most popular supervillain, Harley Quinn, and one of its team leader, Rick Flag. Others including Ratcatcher II with her little rat Sebastian, Polka-Dot Man, King Shark, Peacemaker, and two versions of Bloodsport.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

First Appearance Of Harley Quinn To Set Record At Auction?

Okay, here we go. The first appearance of Harley Quinn in comic books – she had previously appeared in the Batman: The Animated Series cartoon, but in comic books it was Batman Adventures #12 from 1993 based on the cartoon and renamed Batgirl Adventures for this issue. She is even on the cover. And a CGC 9.8 slabbed edition is up for auction from Heritage Auctions as part of this weekend's selection. She's about to have her third live-action movie, and remains as popular as ever with an ongoing comic book series or two, another series of her adult animated cartoon, tonnes of merchandise and remaining one of the most popular cosplayed characters of all time.
MoviesPosted by
92.9 NIN

Greta Gerwig To Direct the ‘Barbie’ Movie Starring Margot Robbie

Greta Gerwig has been announced as the official director of the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie. In 2019, Gerwig signed on to the Warner Bros. project as co-writer with screenwriter and director Noah Baumbach. Now, we know that Gerwig’s duties on the project will extend to the director’s chair.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Margot Robbie Suggests Harley Quinn Is Better In A “Group Dynamic” Rather Than A Solo Film

The future of Margot Robbie‘s DC Comics character Harley Quinn is a little unclear at the moment, outside of her upcoming appearance in James Gunn‘s “The Suicide Squad,” a sort of soft reboot-y sequel to the David Ayer film from 2016. While Cathy Yan‘s “Birds of Prey” was originally billed as a solo Harley Quinn film, it ultimately became another group lineup with Quinn partnering up with female characters such as Huntress, Black Canary, Renee Montoya, and the young Cassandra Cain.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

James Gunn Reveals Why He Didn’t Direct A Superman Film

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn revealed why he passed on directing a Superman film. After his fallout with Disney in 2018, James Gunn joined forces with Warner Bros. to write and direct a spiritual sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. However, Gunn was like a kid in a candy store, having been given access to all the properties that DC had to offer. Some of the properties he could’ve taken on included Superman, who hasn’t had a solo film since 2013’s Man of Steel. It turns out that Gunn had no interest in pursuing a Superman project.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

The Suicide Squad: Details and info on every character in Task Force X

From Harley Quinn to King Shark, we delve into all 17 members of the new Task Force X…. With just a few weeks to go until the release of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, we’ve decided to take a look at the all-star roster of actors who are coming together to take on some of the most prominent and exciting roles the DC Extended Universe has to offer. Here are all of the new and returning faces making up the new Task Force X in this year’s The Suicide Squad…
TV Seriesheroichollywood.com

Other Directors Joining James Gunn On ‘Peacemaker’ Revealed

The other directors on James Gunn’s upcoming Peacemaker series for HBO Max have been revealed. The Suicide Squad isn’t out yet, and filming on a Peacemaker series starring John Cena is already underway in Canada. When the HBO Max series was first announced, it was said that Gunn would pen the entire series but only direct a few episodes.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie Didn’t Know Harley Quinn Was Dead In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League isn’t regarded as official DCEU canon by either the director or Warner Bros., but fans have already decided that it’s their preferred version of the franchise’s all-star epic. Of course, that’s hardly a surprise when Joss Whedon’s theatrical release is held in such high disregard and holds such a bad reputation that even the guy who wrote it has described the studio-mandated cut as an act of vandalism.
MoviesMovieWeb

James Gunn Thinks New Superhero Movies Are 'Mostly Boring' Right Now

James Gunn, best known for his blockbuster hits Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ﻿involving intergalactic criminals stopping the plans of a warrior to purge the universe, has heads turning with his recent interview declaring boredom when it comes to the superhero genre. He plans to change all that with the next installment in The Suicide Squad franchise, where supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

