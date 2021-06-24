Brewers Racing Sausages help kick off SHARP Literacy's summer learning program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summer is a time for fun, especially for kids but it's very important kids continue to learn even outside of the school year. Thursday, June 24, SHARP Literacy kicked off its seventh annual summer learning program at the Milwaukee Christian Center, and it's partnering with American Family Insurance and the Milwaukee Brewers -- so naturally the Brewers Racing Sausages were in attendance.www.cbs58.com
Comments / 0