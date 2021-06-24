Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers Racing Sausages help kick off SHARP Literacy's summer learning program

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summer is a time for fun, especially for kids but it's very important kids continue to learn even outside of the school year. Thursday, June 24, SHARP Literacy kicked off its seventh annual summer learning program at the Milwaukee Christian Center, and it's partnering with American Family Insurance and the Milwaukee Brewers -- so naturally the Brewers Racing Sausages were in attendance.

