Metering tips to try for film photography
New to film photography? One of the most important things you have to learn is how to meter your scenes. Some film cameras already have a built-in light meter. If your camera has one, you’re lucky if it’s still in good working order. Over time, however, it may not give you accurate readings anymore. If it still lets you use manual settings — or your camera doesn’t have a light meter — you’ll have to do the metering yourself to get proper exposures.photofocus.com
Comments / 0