Metering tips to try for film photography

Horror happens in the edit. Let’s explore how pacing can create a feeling of dread that keeps your audience on edge and fully engaged. Well-made horror films stick with you. The horror classics, they keep you up at night and give you pause at odd times during the day. It’s a lingering feeling. It’s not simple fear. It’s something more existential and heavy, something you can’t easily shake off. It’s a feeling that convinces you, even though you know better, that there’s got to be one more scare to come. Because you’re in its clutches. It’s right behind you. There is no escape.