When it comes to Strongman, there are maybe a handful of guys that could match Brian Shaw’s resume. He has been crowned World’s Strongest Man four times over, competed in the World’s Strongest Man finals 13 times, competed in the Arnold Classic 9 years in a row, and ranked top 5 more times than I could count. In his “worst” competition year(2019) since he started competing, he still saw the bottom half of a top 10 only once. So, yeah when it comes to Strongman-Brian Shaw is at the top of the food chain.