Saweetie Pushes Back Debut Album

Mustafa was 12-years-old when, as a young poet, he first made the news in his home city of Toronto for a poem he wrote, A Single Rose, addressing inequality. His teenage years were vastly different from those of his peers: at 15, Mustafa wrote and performed a song with Nelly Furtado on Walk the Walk; at 17, he performed at the 2015 Pan Am Games as the official poet laureate of the event, and at 19, he had been co-signed by Drake. By his 20th birthday, he was collaborating with The Weeknd, was appointed to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Youth Advisory Council, and unbeknownst to him, had a Grammy nomination on the horizon. But as Mustafa’s career was blossoming from locally adored poet to a national cultural figure, his city was changing, too – only for the worse.
