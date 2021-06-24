Cancel
Saweetie Pushes Back Debut Album

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaweetie’s debut album, Pretty B– Music was supposed to drop this month. The album has been pushed back to later this Summer. Saweetie said she is a perfectionist and wants people to feel something with every song. She said she had to go back and ‘reconstruct’ some songs.

