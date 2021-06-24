Cancel
Durango, CO

Testimony: lewd photos, vicious texts preceded Dylan Redwine’s death

By Associated Press
KKTV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURANGO, Colo. (AP) (KKTV) - The older son of a father on trial for his other son’s murder in Colorado has testified in court. The Denver Post reported that Cory Redwine said Wednesday that compromising photos of their father, Mark Redwine, were discovered that damaged the relationship with his brother, Dylan Redwine. The photos showed the father dressed in women’s underwear, wearing a diaper and eating feces.

Community Policy