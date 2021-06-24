Cancel
Sounders announce plans to fully reopen fan seating capacity at Lumen Field beginning July 7

By Jayda Evans
Seattle Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sounders FC announced Thursday the club is returning to full-capacity seating at Lumen Field beginning with their July 7 match against the Houston Dynamo FC. The announcement, which was well received by fans on social media, is a change from the club’s plans for a phased transition to reopening the stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The last Sounders match without restrictions was March 7, 2020 against the Columbus Crew.

