Sounders announce plans to fully reopen fan seating capacity at Lumen Field beginning July 7

The Seattle Sounders are hosting the Houston Dynamo in their first meeting of 2021. With Cristian Roldan away with the United States national team, it’s likely that Rowe will step back into the starting lineup in central midfield alongside João Paulo and Josh Atencio. The Federal Way, Wash., native has fared very well in his first season in Seattle, and he’ll have a strong challenge against Rodríguez, one of MLS’ most underrated midfielders. Whomever wins this battle in the center of the park will go a long way in determining Wednesday night’s outcome.