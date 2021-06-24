Score 55% Off These Popular Biker Shorts — Limited-Time Deal

Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you gotten into the biker shorts trend yet? If not, today is the perfect day to start! We have a major deal alert available to our shoppers right now, but this offer is only available for a limited time.

Biker shorts are an absolute must for the summer. Even if you think they’re too trendy, you simply can’t deny how comfortable they are to wear. Clearly, you can tell that we’re pretty obsessed with biker shorts, and you can now score a seriously high-quality pair for over half-off their original price!

UBFEN Women’s High Waist Yoga Shorts Amazon

Take 55% off right now on these select biker shorts from UBFEN for a limited time at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

The biker shorts from UBFEN are an Amazon customer-favorite, with hundreds of adoring fans praising how amazing they are. These shorts are ideal for any type of workout, from their namesake biking and cycling activities to yoga and running! But the fun doesn’t stop there — biker shorts are a major fashion statement in the world of athleisure, and you can style them into a totally cute (and comfy) look!

Team any of these biker shorts with an oversized T-shirt and chunky white sneakers, and you’re all set for a perfect fashion girl Instagram pic! Throw on some retro square sunglasses and put your hair up into a cute clip and you’re sure to score all of the likes. Headed to a more formal brunch? Throw a blazer on top and grab a statement purse!

UBFEN Women’s High Waist Yoga Shorts Amazon

Take 55% off right now on these select biker shorts from UBFEN for a limited time at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

These shorts are all made with high-quality, four-way stretch fabric that’s designed to move with you. You should wear them when comfort and confidence are the goals! Typically, shorts like these can run you a pretty penny, but these can currently be purchased for as little as $12. It’s an incredible steal that we don’t want you to miss out on. Shop now and live your best life in a pair of biker shorts all summer long!

See it: Take 55% off right now on these select biker shorts from UBFEN for a limited time at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out all of the biker shorts and shop all of the women’s fashion that’s available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!