Apparel

Score 55% Off These Popular Biker Shorts — Limited-Time Deal

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 18 days ago
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you gotten into the biker shorts trend yet? If not, today is the perfect day to start! We have a major deal alert available to our shoppers right now, but this offer is only available for a limited time.

Biker shorts are an absolute must for the summer. Even if you think they’re too trendy, you simply can’t deny how comfortable they are to wear. Clearly, you can tell that we’re pretty obsessed with biker shorts, and you can now score a seriously high-quality pair for over half-off their original price!

UBFEN Women’s High Waist Yoga Shorts Amazon

Take 55% off right now on these select biker shorts from UBFEN for a limited time at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

The biker shorts from UBFEN are an Amazon customer-favorite, with hundreds of adoring fans praising how amazing they are. These shorts are ideal for any type of workout, from their namesake biking and cycling activities to yoga and running! But the fun doesn’t stop there — biker shorts are a major fashion statement in the world of athleisure, and you can style them into a totally cute (and comfy) look!

Team any of these biker shorts with an oversized T-shirt and chunky white sneakers, and you’re all set for a perfect fashion girl Instagram pic! Throw on some retro square sunglasses and put your hair up into a cute clip and you’re sure to score all of the likes. Headed to a more formal brunch? Throw a blazer on top and grab a statement purse!

UBFEN Women’s High Waist Yoga Shorts Amazon

These shorts are all made with high-quality, four-way stretch fabric that’s designed to move with you. You should wear them when comfort and confidence are the goals! Typically, shorts like these can run you a pretty penny, but these can currently be purchased for as little as $12. It’s an incredible steal that we don’t want you to miss out on. Shop now and live your best life in a pair of biker shorts all summer long!

See it: Take 55% off right now on these select biker shorts from UBFEN for a limited time at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out all of the biker shorts and shop all of the women’s fashion that’s available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

