Gigi Hadid Shares the Beauty Secret She’ll Pass Down to Daughter Khai: ‘Keep it Simple’

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Lucky little girl! Gigi Hadid has learned many beauty secrets over the years, but there’s one lesson that she holds in the highest regard — and it she plans to pass it down to her daughter Khai.

“I think I’ll teach Khai to keep it simple when it comes to makeup, like my mom taught me,” the 26-year-old model told Harper’s Bazaar.

This multi-generation makeup tip wasn’t necessarily “taught” to Hadid — she picked it up by watching the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

“She had a very simple, natural take on skincare. She didn’t overdo it with product, and I feel like I’ve taken that on, where I think less is more,” the star, who shares her daughter with Zayn Malik, told the outlet. “Doing too much for my skin or beauty routine can make it more complicated, and sometimes my skin can’t handle it.”

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Her skincare routine may be simple by choice, but Hadid has also had to scale back her hair and makeup routine since become a new mom.

“I’ve really simplified my routine to just the necessities of the necessities. Obviously when I’m working, I do more. But when I’m home, I’m on mom duty full-time,” she explained.

There are certain steps she won’t skip though. Hadid always washes her face, moisturizes, adds a bit of deodorant and a spritz of fragrance. It’s makeup and hair that don’t make the cut on a time crunch. “If I don’t have time, I’m not going to wear makeup. My hair is always in a bun so it doesn’t get pulled out,” she said.

While the day-to-day is typically a laidback look, Hadid does make a point to get glam every once in a while in the name of self care.

“Obviously, I still have moments where I get a little bit dressed up. Or I try to make me-time during the week, which is just a facial or take a really long shower just to relax,” the model shared. “When I’ve had time to recharge and come back to life, I have more to offer, and that’s when I feel really strong and energized.”

At the end of the day though — and hair done or not — Hadid loves every moment that comes with being a mom. “It’s all my favorite, even if it gets hard at time,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “You have so much patience and unconditional love that comes with motherhood. It’s just fun to watch her grow and learn every day.”

She continued: “And she makes me so proud. It’s funny how even the smallest things are exciting.”

