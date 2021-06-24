Officials Warn, Monsoon Conditions Can Lead To Massive Fires

Emergency and disaster management briefing for July 12, 2021: Death Valley hits 130 degrees Fahrenheit for a third day as another heat wave grips the West; the Bootleg Fire explodes in growth, and firefighters were forced to disengage amid extreme conditions; the Bootleg Fire tripped electrical transmissions lines, reducing available power to California; two firefighters were killed Saturday when their air attack plane crashed in Arizona; the CPC issued a La Niña Watch for the coming winter months; the Beckwourth Complex fire exploded and destroyed 20 homes on Sunday; more wet weather is on tap for the Northeast as it deals with its recent flooding aftermath; and Canadian officials ordered a 48-hour halt of trains in British Columbia and were issued an order to step up fire prevention methods as wildfires rage across the province.