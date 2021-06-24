Cancel
Officials Warn, Monsoon Conditions Can Lead To Massive Fires

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday’s weather conditions prompted forest officials to prohibit people from participating in certain camping activities. The change in rules comes as the risk of wildfires increases due to our region’s hot and dry conditions. “Each year it keeps getting worse and worse and now with prolonged drought conditions,” said Jon...

EDM Monday Briefing: Western Wildfires Rage amid Extreme Conditions

Emergency and disaster management briefing for July 12, 2021: Death Valley hits 130 degrees Fahrenheit for a third day as another heat wave grips the West; the Bootleg Fire explodes in growth, and firefighters were forced to disengage amid extreme conditions; the Bootleg Fire tripped electrical transmissions lines, reducing available power to California; two firefighters were killed Saturday when their air attack plane crashed in Arizona; the CPC issued a La Niña Watch for the coming winter months; the Beckwourth Complex fire exploded and destroyed 20 homes on Sunday; more wet weather is on tap for the Northeast as it deals with its recent flooding aftermath; and Canadian officials ordered a 48-hour halt of trains in British Columbia and were issued an order to step up fire prevention methods as wildfires rage across the province.
Soggy Syracuse could turn Stormy - Weather Alert

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Scattered thunderstorms will develop today in Central New York and could possibly turn severe. Some sunshine, high heat and humidity will lead to some activity on the radar and with the ground so soggy, there is concern for both damaging wind and flash flooding. As of the posting of this story no watches or warnings are officially in effect from the National Weather Service, yet.

