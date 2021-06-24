Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden administration extends federal eviction moratorium for one final month

By Laura Olson
Posted by 
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMnRl_0aeN7wkG00

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday extended a national moratorium on evictions for another month, offering what federal officials say will be a final respite while they scramble to beef up other help for renters that could mitigate a wave of evictions once the legal protection does expire.

The added month of eviction relief comes after housing advocates have expressed concerns about the ramifications for renters if that moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expired on June 30.

More than 10 million adult renters were behind on rent payments as of early June, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities , a left-leaning think tank.

The figure of those behind on rent payments encompasses 14% of adult renters in the U.S., and has barely changed since March, according to housing experts from the CBPP. Renters of color and those with children are most likely to be struggling with rent payments.

The federal protection against eviction now will remain in place through July 31. But the moratorium still faces a looming legal threat in the U.S. Supreme Court , where a group of Alabama real estate agents have asked the justices to declare that the CDC does not have the power to block evictions.

During what CDC officials say will be the final extension of the federal eviction moratorium, the Biden administration officials will be seeking to better connect struggling renters with access to assistance programs, which in some states like Pennsylvania have been slow to distribute emergency rental aid.

Among the new “all-hands-on-deck” efforts announced by the White House were proposals to:

  • Raise awareness of emergency rental assistance money;
  • Encourage state courts to adopt anti-eviction diversion practices;
  • Provide clarity for states and localities that they can use federal housing relief money not only to help renters catch up on payments, but also to administer anti-eviction programs;
  • Convene a summit with housing advocates and officials from 50 cities to develop strategies to better divert evictions.

Housing advocates praised the CDC’s extension on Thursday, saying that eviction filings are likely to be highest in areas with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates, raising both housing and public health risks.

But those advocates also cautioned that the moratorium is a short-term solution, and one that does little to mitigate challenges that renters faced in accessing affordable housing prior to the pandemic.

“For now, extending the eviction moratorium will protect the millions of people behind on rent,” Alicia Mazzara, a senior research analyst with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, told reporters. “But many of these renters faced a similar deadline only months ago, and they’ll face this deadline again at the end of next month. They need a long-term solution, not another Band-aid.”

Protections for renters and homeowners were enacted last year as businesses shuttered, and unemployment numbers began to spike. Eventually, 43 states and the federal government halted evictions on a temporary basis, though many of those state-level protections have since expired, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Congress included a moratorium on evictions in the CARES pandemic relief bill passed in March 2020, which expired in late July. As that federal protection expired along with eviction moratoriums in a number of states, the CDC then issued its own moratorium in September .

That eviction pause ran through December and was extended through January, March, June, and now through July.

Even as the federal moratorium has been in place, eviction filings have continued in states like Arizona, where those actions are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Arizona Mirror . The moratorium did block renters from being locked out and removed from their residence if a judge sides with the landlord. In Kansas, homeless shelters saw an uptick in need just days after officials lifted a statewide ban on evictions, according to the Kansas Reflector .

The post Biden administration extends federal eviction moratorium for one final month appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

355
Followers
466
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Moratorium#Cdc#Cbpp#The U S Supreme Court#Cdc#The White House#The Pew Charitable Trusts#The Arizona Mirror#The Kansas Reflector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Evictions
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas heritage sites can help save rural communities

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Shawna Bethell is a freelance essayist/journalist covering the people and places of Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. On a recent trip to Nebraska I decided to find […] The post Kansas heritage sites can help save rural communities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Topeka, KSPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Colyer’s narrow miss in 2018 fueling resurgent GOP campaign for governor

TOPEKA — Republican Jeff Colyer is confident he would have defeated Democrat Laura Kelly in the November 2018 race for governor. The impediment to a Colyer-Kelly showdown, of course, was that Colyer fell 172 votes short of beating Kris Kobach in the closest statewide GOP primary election in Kansas history. “Everybody agrees that if we […] The post Colyer’s narrow miss in 2018 fueling resurgent GOP campaign for governor appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

No longer waiting for a savior, we are saving ourselves in southwest Kansas

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Alejandro Rangel-Lopez is a Dodge City native, a public administration and political science student at the University of Kansas, and the lead coordinator for the New […] The post No longer waiting for a savior, we are saving ourselves in southwest Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
AdvocacySFGate

A federal ban on evictions is lifting this month. It's a looming disaster for women of color.

For the past year, Shakeyla Sumlin has been trying to find a way to make it all work. After losing her job at the beginning of the pandemic, the 37-year-old mother of three started a cleaning service to help make ends meet. Her husband, who sets up book fairs for the Birmingham school district in Alabama, was furloughed for much of the past year - a devastating financial blow to the family, who relied on his overtime pay.
Congress & Courtskhn.org

Supreme Court Leaves CDC’s Eviction Ban In Place For Final Month

In a divided 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court justices rejected an emergency request from landlords and realtors to lift the federal eviction moratorium. Other developments related to the pandemic's economic toll is also in the day's news. A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to lift a national moratorium on...
House RentKTNV

What's next for renters as CDC extends eviction ban one more month

WASHINGTON — Renters who are behind on payments are breathing a sigh of relief this month as the CDC extended their eviction moratorium one more month until the end of July. The Aspen Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, estimates anywhere between 30-40 million people have been helped throughout the pandemic because of the CDC moratorium.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden May Extend Student Loan Relief Beyond September 30, Even If Unemployment Benefits And Eviction Moratorium Will End

Student loan payments may be delayed beyond September 30, even if unemployment benefits and the eviction moratorium are ending. Here’s what you need to know. Student loan borrowers, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and now some members of the U.S. Department of Education are all lobbying President Joe Biden to extend student loan relief beyond September 30, 2021. Currently, the following student loan relief is set to expire on that date:
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden administration extends protected status for immigrants from Yemen

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it is extending temporary protected status (TPS) for nationals from Yemen -- in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country. The Department of Homeland Security announced an 18-month extension and redesignation of Yemen for TPS, from its current expiration in...
HomelessChronicle

Other Views: Extending Eviction Moratorium Wrong Approach

Gov. Jay Inslee's extension of a statewide eviction moratorium expands an overly broad policy and ignores legislation passed this year to balance the needs of renters and landlords. Inslee last week stretched an existing moratorium through Sept. 30, avoiding a scheduled deadline of June 30. The moratorium was initially issued...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

South Carolina governor seeks to ban Biden's door-to-door vaccine strategy

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is looking to prevent President Biden ’s proposed "door-to-door" coronavirus vaccination campaign. McMaster wrote a letter to the state’s Board of Health and Environmental Control, asking it to “issue direction to agency leadership and to state and local healthcare organizations prohibiting the use of the Biden Administration’s 'targeted' 'door to door' tactics in the State’s ongoing vaccination efforts.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy