Zack Snyder's Justice League 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Release Date Announced
The release date for the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray versions of Zack Snyder's Justice League has been revealed. After years of fans campaigning for its release, the famous "Snyder Cut" of Justice League was released directly to HBO Max in March. Those wanting to own a physical copy for themselves, including the 4K UHD cut of the movie, will only need to wait until this fall, as Zack Snyder revealed on Twitter that it will be available on Sept. 7.movieweb.com
