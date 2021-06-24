Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder's Justice League 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Release Date Announced

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe release date for the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray versions of Zack Snyder's Justice League has been revealed. After years of fans campaigning for its release, the famous "Snyder Cut" of Justice League was released directly to HBO Max in March. Those wanting to own a physical copy for themselves, including the 4K UHD cut of the movie, will only need to wait until this fall, as Zack Snyder revealed on Twitter that it will be available on Sept. 7.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Connie Nielsen
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Tyrone Magnus
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
Person
Jason Momoa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice League#4k Ultra Hd#4k Movies#K Ultra Hd#K Uhd#The Snyder Cut#Snyderverse#Dceu#Tyrone#Man Of Steel#Wonder Woman#Cyborg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League”: Things That Happen in Batman’s Nightmare

This can be a bit confusing for DCEU fans, but there are several key things to keep in mind in the future of Knightmare that help to paint a more complete picture of how it would have looked and although for many some of the things that happened in that future were well received, for others it was totally impossible that that could happen.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

DC Fans Campaigning For Ben Affleck’s Batman Movie

It’s been a minute since DC fans launched an online campaign to try and will something into existence, so we were about due. The latest subject is Ben Affleck’s version of The Batman, which is destined to go down in the history books as one of the most exciting comic book blockbusters that was never made unless something drastic changes.
Video GamesComicBook

Hideo Kojima's Reaction to Watching Zack Snyder's Justice League Goes Viral

Hideo Kojima is a fan of the Snyder Cut of Justice League. The video game director spoke about Zack Snyder’s Justice League on Twitter and fans were basically over the moon with his analysis. If anyone is in a position to critique a story or artistic choices, the man behind Metal Gear Solid is probably a good choice. Kojima praised the development of The Flash and Cyborg specifically. In the theatrical release of Justice League, it felt like Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher weren’t given a ton to do. But, the Death Stranding creator thinks the Snyder Cut improved their character arcs specifically. In addition, the former Konami legend thinks that the HBO Max exclusive is a much more cohesive version of director Zack Snyder’s overall vision for the DC Extended Universe of movies. (Although most fans now call it the Snyderverse.) Check out his full thoughts down below.
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Steppenwolf From Zack Snyder's Justice League Comes To Prime 1 Studio

Zack Snyder's Justice League did give DC Comics fans some updated design n the DCEU relaunched film. One of the changes was an updated model for Steppenwolf that changed his entire body design into something a little more metallic. Prime 1 Studio has captured that version of Steppenwolf and brought him to life with their new Zack Snyder's Justice League 1/3 Scale Statue. Standing at over 40″ tall, the epic statue shows off the powerful Justice League villain as he wields one of the Mother Boxes as well as holding his axe. Prime 1 Studio did not hold back with the detail on this statue either, as each etching is showcased perfectly throughout his body. The statue will be a perfect collectible for any Snyder Cut fan and with his remarkable detail and size, he will be a centerpiece to any collection. The Steppenwolf 1/3 Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at a whopping $1,499and set to release between November 2022 – January 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here and be on the lookout to add the Superman and Darkseid companion pieces to your collection as well.
MoviesFanBolt.Com

Blu-Ray Review: ‘Nobody’ on 4K Ultra HD

If you are a fan of the action-pack John Wick films or the Liam Neeson Taken films, I have just found the new must-see film for you. Nobody stars Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) in a fast-paced movie that’ reminiscent of a video game in the way it just keeps going forward and doesn’t seem to slow down at all. There is a good reason for this. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller, who directed Hardcore Henry, which, if you haven’t seen it, plays out like a first-person shooter video game. Nobody was written by Derek Kolstad, who has written the entire John Wick franchise. Between those two credentials, the style and outcome of this movie are not really a shock to anybody.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Matrix 4 Plot Leak Reveals 60-Year Time Jump Into the Future?

While the surprise sci-fi sequel The Matrix 4 is due for release later this year (and would have already been released if not for a particular pesky contagion), we still know next to nothing about the movie. Well, that could all have changed, with a new rumor claiming to reveal several crucial elements of the plot that will see Keanu Reeves' Neo, make a triumphant return.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Occupation: Rainfall’ Blu-ray and DVD Release Date, Details

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Lionsgate Home Entertainment have set an August 10th, 2021 release date for Occupation: Rainfall on Blu-ray and DVD. Pre-order Occupation: Rainfall on Blu-ray and Digital combo at Amazon. Occupation: Rainfall is...
MoviesTVOvermind

Intergang Will Be The Villains Of The Black Adam Movie

Casual comic book fans may not be too familiar with the organized crime group of villains known as Intergang in DC Comics. Understandable, considering they’re not as popular as the Rogues or the Sinister Six, but these criminals are dangerous. Why? Well, guess who they’re employer is? The dark lord of Apokolips and one of Superman’s most dangerous archenemies, Darkseid. You might think that Darkseid is far beyond needing a group of criminals to do his bidding, but I always liked how DC handled fitting in Intergang. In short, they’re an organized crime group armed with advanced alien technology supplied to them by the New Gods of Apokolips. Given their connection to Darkseid, these guys have used their alien weapons to fight Superman. Of course, it never ends well for them, but it does give them an edge.
Movieslrmonline.com

Pixars Luca Packs Tons of Bonus Features In Its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD Release

TRENETTE AL PESTO! — Emma Berman, Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer provide the voices of a trio of new friends in Disney and Pixar’s “Luca.” Outgoing and charming, Giulia invites Luca and Alberto to her house where they have pasta for the first time—it’s a hit. What she doesn’t know, however, is that her new friends are actually sea monsters who just look human when they’re dry. Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”), “Luca” debuts on Disney+ on June 18, 2021. © 2021 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
MoviesFanBolt.Com

Blu-Ray Review: ‘Shrek 20th Anniversary’ 4K Ultra HD

This may be hard to believe, but the movie Shrek was released 20 years ago! I really can’t believe it. I remember seeing it in the theaters (I worked at a movie theater at the time), but it just doesn’t seem like it’s been that long. Time flies when you’re having fun. The part that might be hard to believe is I don’t think I have watched Shrek in nearly as long. I remember liking it but just never got around to buying it or anything.
MoviesCollider

Here's Why a 'Legend' 4K Blu-ray Release Won't Happen

With the limited edition Blu-ray of Ridley Scott’s Legend due out from Arrow Films in September, fans may be disappointed to learn that a 4K Blu-ray release of the film won’t happen. Arrow Films producer James Flower took to Twitter (via The Digital Bits) in an attempt to clear up...
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Margot Robbie Unaware Harley Quinn Died In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Harley Quinn will next be seen in The Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie revealed that she was unaware that Harley Quinn died in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Zack Snyder’s Justice League capped off the so-called “Snyderverse” with a Knightmare sequence showing the future of the universe. In the sequence, we learn how Superman has gone rogue, and how Aquaman and Wonder Woman are dead. In a conversation with Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker, it’s also revealed that Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has passed away as well. It’s a bleak sequence that teases Justice League sequels and events that we’ll likely never see, but nonetheless, they served as a fitting end to the characters that Snyder helped create.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Quentin Tarantino Can’t Wait To See Zack Snyder’s Justice League

As you’d imagine from a maverick filmmaker who defends the merits of celluloid at every opportunity, and recently purchased his second cinema to keep the old ways alive just a little longer, Quentin Tarantino does not subscribe to HBO Max. However, the two-time Academy Award winner did admit that he’s very curious to sit down and watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Comments / 0

Community Policy