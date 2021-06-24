Y&R’s Christian LeBlanc Opens up About the Struggles of Living as a Gay Man
When THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Christian LeBlanc (Michael) was a special guest on State of Mind, the YouTube series created by Maurice Benard (Sonny, GENERAL HOSPITAL), he let it all hang out. The discussion began with lighthearted stories about his white hair and about how they first met judging Daytime Emmy reels, but quickly turned serious as the actors talked about mental health and depression. As the second of eight kids in his large southern family, LeBlanc revealed that he’s attended multiple interventions, lost his brother to AIDS when he was just 25, and as a gay man, still suffers from homophobia and intolerance.www.soapsindepth.com
