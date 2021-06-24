Cancel
NFL

Watson will have to wait on the NFL

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 18 days ago

It looks like there is definitely going to be some time between a resolution in Deshaun Watson’s 22 civil suits and a verdict on what the NFL will do with the Houston Texans’ quarterback

A spokesperson for the NFL told a Houston television station the league has no set timeline for the investigation into whether the former Clemson star violated the League’s Personal Conduct Policy.

“Every review is different with its own set of issues and facts,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told KPRC 2 in Houston.

Watson and his defense team were hoping the league would move its feet fast once there is a resolution in his cases. They want to move fast because Watson still wants to be traded and if things are not resolved before camp begins next month than no one is likely to trade for the Pro Bowl quarterback and he could miss the entire season.

Last week, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said the NFL has not yet interviewed his client.

Twenty-two women have filed suit against Watson, accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct during massages. Watson’s legal team has said some of the encounters were consensual and they deny that he assaulted any woman.

Watson is also being investigated by the Houston Police Department in regards to one of the complaints filed against him.

