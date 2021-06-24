Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronavirus

Tucker Carlson thinks Google wants to make you shorter and allergic to meat

By AJ Dellinger
Mic
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucker Carlson, Fox News's resident conspiracy theorist, is always more than happy to bring his audience the latest in unsubstantiated information. This week, during a segment in which he ties Google funding to the still unproven theory that coronavirus was released from a laboratory, Carlson metaphorically takes some red string and pulls it allllll the way across the evidence board to connect another conspiracy. Yes, Carlson declares: Scientists want to shrink your children and force you to take pills that make you allergic to meat, all in the name of combating climate change.

www.mic.com

Comments / 7

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Fox News#New York University#Americans#Nazi#Christianity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Country
Germany
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Tucker Carlson doesn’t know how life expectancy works

Granted, Tucker Carlson is no stranger to hyperbole. But it is nonetheless worth noting an over-the-top assertion that he made during his Fox News show on Tuesday evening. “This is the — I think, I honestly think is the greatest scandal of my lifetime by far,” he said with all of the expected breathlessness. “I thought the Iraq War was; this seems much bigger than that.”
POTUSNewsweek

Chris Hayes Brands Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson 'Cowards' Over Vaccine Stances

MSNBC host Chris Hayes criticized former President Donald Trump and Fox News prime time personality Tucker Carlson on Thursday for not doing more to promote COVID-19 vaccines. The host of All In With Chris Hayes shared footage from Fox News' flagship morning show Fox & Friends, where a panel criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci's comments on Wednesday.
POTUSWashington Times

Tucker Carlson, the ratings king

Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson may be in the news himself on occasion — or subject to stinging remarks from assorted critics and rivals. Mr. Carlson simply carries on, however, a steady force on both Fox News and Fox Nation, the network’s on-demand streaming service. He has a new...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

Tucker Carlson angry at bosses for not backing him over NSA spying claims, report says

Tucker Carlson is reportedly upset with Fox News for not backing his dispute with the National Security Agency over the conservative host’s spying allegations.Rival cable network CNN says that "tensions are sky-high" over claims the spy agency obtained the Fox News host’s email communications arranging an interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin.Quoting anonymous "people familiar with the matter", media reporters Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy claim Mr Carlson is "furious" with network executives and the public relations team for what he is said to believe is a lack of support.In a response to CNN, Mr Carlson said the story...
POTUSNewsweek

Chris Hayes Keeps Blasting Tucker Carlson's Vaccine Comments: 'Despicable'

MSNBC's Chris Hayes criticized Fox News' Tucker Carlson again on Friday because of his comments on COVID-19 vaccines, calling Carlson's remarks about the safety of vaccinations "despicable." The host of All In With Chris Hayes spoke with Media Matters President & CEO Angelo Carusone on Friday and discussed some of...
Presidential Electionwfav951.com

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Voted For Kanye West

Reports say that Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has told associates that he voted for Kanye West in November's presidential election. According to Politico, one Carlson associate said, “It’s his way of saying that he’s not just another Trumpette at Fox News like Sean Hannity.”. The source continued, “He and...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: If public officials keep acting like this, there may be a revolution

For a full year, our children never saw one another's faces. They didn't see their teachers or their playmates. They were cut off. They were masked. Masks were mandatory in schools and in most public places. Masks were the key to fighting the great global pandemic, they told us again and again. Our public health authorities repeated that every day. So our children complied with it. They had no choice. Very few of their parents questioned it. Adults who refused to wear masks in public were arrested for it. And that sent the clearest possible message. Shut up and do what you're told. So people did.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Don Lemon responds to ‘successful victim’ Tucker Carlson rant

CNN’s Don Lemon has responded to criticism from Tucker Carlson, the outlandish Fox News host, for calling him a “successful victim” of racism in America.On Monday, the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight told viewers that the Black CNN broadcaster was “failing” and was a hypocrite for talking about racism because he did not live in low-income Section 8 housing.It followed an interview in which Mr Lemon said there were “two different realities” for Black and white Americans. Mr Lemon told CNN viewers on Tuesday that while he was against “punch[ing] down”, he had to call out the Fox...
POTUSNewsweek

Tucker Carlson Wants Avril Haines 'Forced' To Unmask Alleged NSA Email Leak

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson has said that Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines should be "forced" to reveal who requested his "unmasking" and suggested that his emails were leaked to the media. Carlson was responding to an Axios article on Wednesday that reported he had sought an interview...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Tucker Carlson’s Manufactured America

First comes the piece of timber. Then the strip of leather. Then the fence, the mountain, the trees, the river. The pictures whirl, like icons in a Western-themed slot machine, until they land on their final image: the smiling face of Tucker Carlson. This spring, Carlson began hosting a new...
POTUSNew York Post

Tucker Carlson claims he was ‘unmasked’ by NSA for seeking Putin interview

Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson claimed Wednesday that his identity was “unmasked” and illegally leaked to the media in retaliation for his attempts to score a sitdown with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Carlson initially accused the National Security Agency (NSA) on June 28 of monitoring his emails in an...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Dot

Everyone has a theory about Tucker Carlson and the NSA

Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online. Welcome to the Monday edition of Internet Insider, unspooling the threads of internet misinformation—one dumb conspiracy at a time…. ONE DUMB CONSPIRACY. Did the NSA spy on Tucker Carlson? Here’s what we...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes credit for billionaires' race to space

Former President Trump in an interview on Sunday took credit for the space race between billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos , claiming the creation of the Space Force sparked it. During Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures," host Maria Bartiromo noted that Branson became the first billionaire to venture into...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump just accidentally told the truth about his view on polls

(CNN) — Exactly one week ago, I wrote these words: "If you listen to him long enough -- no easy chore -- Donald Trump will tell you all his secrets." During his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, Trump let loose with this line explaining his strategy on polling:
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Matt Damon: Research for Trump supporter role 'eye-opening'

Matt Damon says the research he did for his role as an oil rig worker and Trump supporter in the upcoming movie “Stillwater” was “eye-opening.”. In the movie, Damon plays an oil rig worker from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France, to help his daughter, who is in prison for the murder of her roommate. The story parallels that of Amanda Knox, an American student who was convicted and later acquitted of killing a British student in Italy.

Comments / 7

Community Policy