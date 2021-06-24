Tucker Carlson thinks Google wants to make you shorter and allergic to meat
Tucker Carlson, Fox News's resident conspiracy theorist, is always more than happy to bring his audience the latest in unsubstantiated information. This week, during a segment in which he ties Google funding to the still unproven theory that coronavirus was released from a laboratory, Carlson metaphorically takes some red string and pulls it allllll the way across the evidence board to connect another conspiracy. Yes, Carlson declares: Scientists want to shrink your children and force you to take pills that make you allergic to meat, all in the name of combating climate change.www.mic.com
Comments / 7