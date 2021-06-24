Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox place Christian Arroyo on the injured list, call up Michael Chavis

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, the Red Sox not only dropped their second in a three-game set with the Royals, but they also lost two players to injury. Kevin Plawecki, the first to leave the game, was placed on the injured list on Tuesday with a hamstring injury. Christian Arroyo also left that game, but the team was hoping to get him back into action as early as Wednesday. That hasn’t worked out, and now he is heading to the injured list himself with what the team is calling a right knee contusion. Michael Chavis is coming back up to take Arroyo’s spot on the roster.

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Kevin Plawecki
Person
Christian Arroyo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#The Red Sox#Royals#Inf Of#Triple A Worcester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLB985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox to call up prospect acquired in Mookie Betts trade

Needing a backup catcher, the Red Sox are expected to call up Connor Wong from Triple-AAA Worcester on Tuesday, according to a report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. This will be the first time Wong is on a Major League roster. Wong was one of three players acquired by the Red...
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox injuries: Bobby Dalbec (hamstring tightness) out of Wednesday’s lineup, Christian Arroyo (knee contusion) set for rehab assignment with WooSox, Tanner Houck sharp in latest start

Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided injury updates pertaining to Bobby Dalbec, Christian Arroyo, and Tanner Houck prior to Wednesday’s game against the Royals at Fenway Park. Dalbec, who experienced right hamstring tightness that forced him to exit in the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s win over Kansas City, is out of Boston’s starting lineup for Wednesday’s contest.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox injuries: Chris Sale will throw again Wednesday; Christian Arroyo nearing return, Kevin Plawecki coming along slower

BOSTON -- Before Tuesday’s game against the Royals, Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided updates on three of the club’s injured players:. Lefty Chris Sale (recovering from Tommy John surgery) will throw another live batting practice session Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park as scheduled, Cora said. Sale faced hitters for the first time in more than 16 months Saturday and came out of that session with no issues.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo Expected To Begin Rehab Assignment This Week

Christian Arroyo could be back with the Boston Red Sox sooner rather than later. The utility infielder was placed on the 10-day injured list last week with a right knee contusion suffered in a collision with teammate Kiké Hernández. Manager Alex Cora on Tuesday revealed Arroyo should be ready for...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineups: Marwin Gonzalez, Michael Chavis Return As Starters

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Boston Red Sox hope their platoon options will help maintain their surge against the Kansas City Royals. Marwin Gonzalez and Michael Chavis return to the Red Sox starting lineup for Wednesday’s tilt with the Royals, the third contest of the teams’ four-game series at Fenway Park.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Christian Arroyo Update: Alex Cora Offers Latest On Red Sox Infielder

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Boston Red Sox fans can expect to see infielder Christian Arroyo make his return to the lineup this week. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said during a pregame press conference Saturday the infielder, who has been sidelined since late June after suffering a knee contusion, is expected to return when Boston travels to play the Los Angeles Angels. The Red Sox will begin a three-game series with L.A. on Monday.
MLBMetroWest Daily News

Christian Arroyo excited for Red Sox All-Stars Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers

WORCESTER — Christian Arroyo recalls a recent discussion with teammate Chris Sale about why the 2021 version of the Boston Red Sox are winning with the best record in the majors after so many doubted this team’s ability to win. “We’ve got a gritty squad,” said Arroyo, who is rehabbing...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox injuries: Christian Arroyo set to rejoin club Monday in Anaheim; Connor Seabold throws live BP, closer to return

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Before Saturday’s game in Oakland, Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided injury updates on a quartet of injured players:. Second baseman Christian Arroyo (right knee contusion) was in the WooSox’ lineup Saturday afternoon for his third rehab game at Triple-A. The expectation is that Arroyo will rejoin the Red Sox for Monday’s series opener in Anaheim.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Day off Thursday

Vazquez will sit Thursday against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Vazquez gets a rest after going just 1-for-11 at the plate over his last three games. Connor Wong gets the start behind the plate in his absence.
MLBnumberfire.com

Red Sox's Michael Chavis sitting Tuesday

Boston Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Chavis went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Monday in a start. Enrique Hernandez will shift to second base in place of Chavis on Tuesday. Danny Santana will enter the lineup in center field and hit eighth.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Reveals When Christian Arroyo Will Return To Red Sox

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Christian Arroyo remains out of the lineup for the Boston Red Sox in their series finale against the Oakland Athletics. But manager Alex Cora on Sunday revealed a timeline for his activation. “He’s not playing today,” Cora told reporters...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Tracking toward short stay

Arroyo's stay on the injured list with a bruised right knee is expected to be a brief one, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. The Red Sox originally thought Arroyo could avoid a trip to the injured list after he got hurt in a collision with teammate Enrique Hernandez back on June 20. While he was unable to do so, he's progressing well and isn't set to miss much more time. He'll be eligible to return Thursday, though the Red Sox have yet to confirm whether or not he'll do so.
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Chavis batting ninth for Boston on Friday

Boston Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chavis will start at second base on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Frankie Montas and Oakland. J.D. Martinez will move to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 7.4 FanDuel points...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Could be headed back to minors

Chavis started at second base and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Sunday's 1-0 win over Oakland. Chavis was called up to Boston after Christian Arroyo (knee) landed on the injured list June 24. With Arroyo's expected activation in time for Monday night's game in Anaheim, Chavis could be headed back to the minors. Arroyo just had to get through a minor league game Saturday without incident -- he did, going 1-for-4 for Triple-A Worcester -- and was expected to join the club Monday. Chavis has gone 3-for-25 (.120) with nine strikeouts since he was called up, the third time on the Mass Pike shuttle from Worcester to Boston.
MLBnumberfire.com

Christian Vazquez catching for Red Sox against Angels

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Los Angeles Angels. Connor Wong made the start over Vazquez on Tuesday. Vazquez will catch for Eduardo Rodriguez and hit eighth in Wednesday's matinee. numberFire’s models project Vazquez...

Comments / 0

Community Policy