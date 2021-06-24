Red Sox place Christian Arroyo on the injured list, call up Michael Chavis

On Sunday, the Red Sox not only dropped their second in a three-game set with the Royals, but they also lost two players to injury. Kevin Plawecki, the first to leave the game, was placed on the injured list on Tuesday with a hamstring injury. Christian Arroyo also left that game, but the team was hoping to get him back into action as early as Wednesday. That hasn’t worked out, and now he is heading to the injured list himself with what the team is calling a right knee contusion. Michael Chavis is coming back up to take Arroyo’s spot on the roster.