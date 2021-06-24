Cancel
Kendall Jenner Just Co-Signed The Miniskirt Trend

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to fashion aficionados, 2021 is all about the matching sets. Seasoned street style stars like Victoria Beckham and Katie Holmes were early to the game and started wearing coordinating looks in the very beginning of the year. The trend quickly got picked up by other celebs, too, like Zendaya, Sophie Turner, and Kourtney Kardashian. The latest star to co-sign a matching look is Kendall Jenner, who wore an ivory miniskirt with a blazer-like top, while stepping out for lunch in Malibu. The outfit moment was caught on camera by the paparazzi, and you’ll become obsessed with her co-ord summertime look.

