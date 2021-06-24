Shingle-Style Meets Scandinavia in This Well-Collected Nantucket Home by Bodron/Fruit
On the exterior, this beachfront Nantucket home looks just the rest of the immaculately preserved shingle-style houses that line the streets and beaches of this charming island-town. However, upon entering the home's lacquered blue front door, one realizes this is not your average beach house, as it challenges the notion of what coastal living is supposed to look like. While it possesses the fundamental elements of your classic beach house, architectural and interior design firm Bodron/Fruit leaned into the client's passions rather than into a pastiche of New England coastal style to create a comfortable, inviting home away from home that allows the owner to always be surrounded and comforted by what she loves with killer ocean views as a backdrop.www.veranda.com
Comments / 0