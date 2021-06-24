Cancel
Malibu, CA

Kourtney Kardashian and Boyfriend Travis Barker Hold Hands on Steamy Date Night in Malibu

By Lex Briscuso
Loving life — and each other! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted holding hands while enjoying a date night in Malibu on Tuesday, June 22.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 42-year-old rocked a cute pair of yellow patterned slacks and a black trench coat, while the Blink-182 drummer, 45, donned a white muscle tee and black jeans. The couple, who sparked romance rumors in January, walked hand in hand as they entered celeb hotspot Nobu for dinner.

Since the dynamic duo made their relationship Instagram official just days after spending their first Valentine’s Day together, they have been packing on the PDA and flaunting their love all over Los Angeles, the west coast and social media. Recently, the musician posted a steamy snap of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s ~assets~ while they were in bed together, as well as a sexy set of photos of the Poosh founder sitting in his lap in his Cadillac.

Kourtney was also spotted supporting her man while he played a rooftop show with collaborator Machine Gun Kelly on June 19. She spent time on the side of the stage with Megan Fox and Addison Rae while the band played and was seen kissing the former Aquabats member while he was sitting at his drum kit.

The lovebirds have been so head over heels for one another that Kourtney’s famous family is convinced that a proposal from Travis is “imminent” — and considering the pair were friends and neighbors for years prior to dating, it’s not farfetched. “Marriage is almost certain,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The source added, “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

Plus, Travis “has planned five or six romantic mini-breaks and lots of pampering sessions” for himself and his girlfriend this summer, a second source gushed.

