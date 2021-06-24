Cancel
TCL’s Wearable Display is no longer a concept with the NXTWEAR G

By Andrew
Phandroid
Cover picture for the articleDuring a slew of TCL announcements at CES 2021, the company got everyone a little bit excited with the introduction of the TCL Wearable Display. Essentially, this was a set of smart glasses that are a bit different than what we’ve seen from Razer with its Anzu Smart Glasses. Instead, TCL’s offering provided a 140-degree Field of View with a Pixel density of 49 PPD. At the time, TCL stated that the Wearable Display would be arriving for commercial markets later in the year, and that time is finally here.

