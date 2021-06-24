What The Pandemic School Year Has Taught Me About Being a Parent
When I watched my son walk into the beige brick building of his South Brooklyn public school for his first day of kindergarten, he was trailed by three other students. The classroom would be relatively empty because of new caps on capacity, but also because many parents were wary about sending their kids back to school and had kept them home. With a straight face that revealed no emotion related to their diminished ranks, their teacher marched her students across the playground and into the school—through halls I would never see, to a classroom I would never know. Though I know my son's classmate Miguel plays video games and that Sophie's favorite book is about soccer, I have barely glimpsed these children's faces.
