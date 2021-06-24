What The Pandemic School Year Has Taught Me About Being a Parent

“Crisis is not exceptional to history or consciousness but a process embedded in the ordinary that unfolds in stories about navigating what’s overwhelming.”. wait outside the classroom early and eagerly, selecting a seat as close to the professor as possible. I pick my nails and grind my teeth. My text is crammed with sticky notes that don’t say much, marked up with an array of colorful underlines and question marks. Whenever another student references Foucault or Latour (writers that, as far as I can tell, have only last names), I nod knowingly while misspelling these names on my “books to read” list. I speak up as much as possible, offering vague generalities. I came to the City University of New York’s Graduate Center from a small M.A. program in the South. I have very little experience with critical theory, and I’m the only student of early modern studies in this class. I know that the professor, Kandice Chuh, taught a course on “the good life,” though, which filled up before I had a chance to register. Like anyone, I want a good life, but pursuing a Ph.D. has been a painful lesson in how much I don’t know, and I feel inadequate and exposed.