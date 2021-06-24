Cancel
Family Relationships

What The Pandemic School Year Has Taught Me About Being a Parent

By Chloe Scham a
Vogue Magazine
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I watched my son walk into the beige brick building of his South Brooklyn public school for his first day of kindergarten, he was trailed by three other students. The classroom would be relatively empty because of new caps on capacity, but also because many parents were wary about sending their kids back to school and had kept them home. With a straight face that revealed no emotion related to their diminished ranks, their teacher marched her students across the playground and into the school—through halls I would never see, to a classroom I would never know. Though I know my son’s classmate Miguel plays video games and that Sophie’s favorite book is about soccer, I have barely glimpsed these children’s faces.

Vogue Magazine

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

