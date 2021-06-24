Cancel
The Personal, Powerful Story Behind Yara Shahidi’s Latest Adidas Collection

Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 19 days ago
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Yara Shahidi always goes the extra mile. The actress, producer, and Harvard undergrad gives her all with each project, especially when it concerns fashion. Last month Shahidi debuted a well-received sportswear collaboration with Adidas, which included stylish updates to tracksuits and (of course) the brand’s famous footwear. This month she’s back with round two.

