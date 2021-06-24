Cancel
Weekly US coal production totals 12.2 million st, up 28.7% on year: EIA

By Olivia Kalb
spglobal.com
 19 days ago

Weekly US coal production was an estimated 12.2 million st in the week ended June 19, down 2.1% from the previous week and up 28.7% from the year-ago week, Energy Information Administration data June 24 showed. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The five-year...

