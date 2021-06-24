Attorney for accused shooter withdraws from case
SUNBURY — A private attorney withdrew as legal counsel on Thursday for a Shamokin man facing attempted homicide charges. On Thursday in Northumberland County Court, attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, cited his client’s inability to pay, a breakdown in communication and a conflict of interest for withdrawing from representing Akeem Tyree Gregory, 31, of Shamokin. President Judge Charles Saylor granted the motion, appointed conflict counsel Jim Best and postponed the July trial to a later date.www.dailyitem.com
