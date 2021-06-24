United Way of the Plains names new VP of philanthropy

On July 1, United Way of the Virginia Peninsula launched United We CAN. Short for “Community Assistance Network,” United We CAN is a robust network of partners working together to keep residents housed, healthy and thriving. Prior to launching United We CAN, United Way maintained two separate and unique information and referral services – the Community Resource Center and First Call. United We CAN unifies the process, making it easier for people to access the critical programs and services they need to overcome the cycle of poverty. Comprehensive advocacy and referral resources help people find solutions that address their immediate needs while also focusing on the root cause of their crisis. If you or someone you know on the Virginia Peninsula is in need of assistance, call 757-229-2222 to speak with an advocate and be connected to available resources in our community. For more information, visit www.uwvp.org/unitedwecan. Human Service organizations interested in joining the network can visit the United Way website to access a recording of a community information session and complete an interest form.