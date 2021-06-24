Cancel
United Way of the Plains names new VP of philanthropy

By WBJ Staff
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Chandler has been promoted to vice president of philanthropy at United Way of the Plains after joining the nonprofit as director of philanthropy earlier this year. “Anne has shown tremendous leadership since she joined our team," UWP president and CEO Pete Nájera said in a statement. "Our board of directors and staff have complete confidence in her ability to advance our organization. She’s the perfect fit for this critical role at a time when we need to meet the needs of so many of our neighbors.”

