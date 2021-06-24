Wet weekend ahead

FORT WAYNE,Ind.(Fort Wayne’s NBC) — A cold front will move towards the region on Friday and stall out over the weekend. Several waves of low pressure will move along the front and could produce widespread rain. While it may not be raining the entire weekend the chance of rain at any time will be high. The heaviest rain is likely to fall northwest of the Fort Wayne metro however we could see a couple of inches of rain here in the city over the weekend. There is a possibility of flooding potential as well.