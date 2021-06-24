Cancel
Kansas State

Kan. county issues health alert after 'alarming increase' in drug overdoses

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 19 days ago
RENO COUNTY– There has been an alarming increase in fatal and non-fatal overdoses in Reno County, including three in a 24-hour period, according to a statement Thursday f Since June 17, there have been 15 overdoses, one of which was fatal, and four heroin overdoses requiring multiple doses of Naloxone within a period of 28 hours. This rapid increase likely involves synthetic opioids with illicitly manufactured Fentanyl. This is also suspected to be mixed in other substances including methamphetamine, heroin, and fake pills made to look like Oxycontin.

Saint Joseph, MO
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

#Drug Overdoses#Opioids#Naloxone#Cdc#Fentanyl#Cdc
St. Joseph Post

US officials flag "small" risk with J&J vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing...
Kansas StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Despite COVID Delta resurgence, most Kan. schools ditch mask rules

WICHITA — Most Kansas schoolchildren and teachers, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, won’t be required to wear face masks next school year. Schools find themselves under pressure to return to more normal, pre-pandemic operations. But officials say they stand ready to pivot — including reinstating mask mandates — if the pandemic worsens dramatically.
Kansas StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Kan. woman hid drugs from deputies during traffic stop

MONTGOMERY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a traffic stop. Just before 4p.m. Thursday deputies and a Kansas Bureau of Investigation agent conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 19th and Maple Street in Independence, Kansas, according to Sheriff Ron Wade. The deputy contacted the driver identified...
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Federal agents search for 3 who escaped Missouri jail

ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) — Federal agents on Saturday joined the search for three men who escaped a suburban St. Louis jail Friday. The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for 38-year-old Walter Wilson, 47-year-old Jason William Woolbright and 31-year-old Joshua Brown, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The men were being...
Topeka, KSPosted by
St. Joseph Post

KDHE investigating COVID clusters at summer camps

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Health officials are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a summer camp in Butler County, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Thursday. Thirteen cases were reported in the last two weeks and 23 cases have been reported overall at the AGK Ministries summer...

