Public Health

U.S. administers 320.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The United States has administered 320,687,205 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 379,248,700 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 319,872,053 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June...

