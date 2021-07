Stealth is all the rage today when it comes to military aviation, and it remains a defining characteristic for today’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft. But the stealthy warplanes that are increasingly filling up the skies today are not the first examples of such aircraft, with the United States Air Force’s F-117 Nighthawk serving in some ways as a predecessor for more modern stealth fighters. The F-117 can also serve as a cautionary tale, however, demonstrating that stealth does not equate to invisibility or invulnerability. During U.S. military action in Kosovo in the late 90s, an F-117 Nighthawk was downed by Yugoslavian air defense weaponry.