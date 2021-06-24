Cancel
Mythic Quest - Juice Box - Review: Rainbow Connections

By Karenna B
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoppy and Ian’s growing feud comes to a surprisingly vulnerable head this week on Mythic Quest. Read on for my review of “Juice Box”:. It’s come time for Poppy and Ian to Ian to present their individual parts of the expansion project to the “MQ” board. Ian, for his part, presents his half of the expansion, displaying a game trailer for a game I would actually want to play (unlike, I’m sorry to say, the unoriginal Fortnite/Minecraft clone we saw in the first season). His presentation receives plenty of positive feedback, but is quickly outshined by Poppy’s presentation. Poppy’s expansion is genuinely new and exciting, with a feature where if players build something, it exists in the game’s servers for everyone, everywhere. However, as she soaks in the applause for her hard work, Poppy’s demo of the game glitches out, crashing all the office’s servers and bestowing upon Poppy the dreaded “blue screen of death.”

