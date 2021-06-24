How to complete Path to Glory Team 2 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
EA Sports added a new Path to Glory Team Two Upgrade SBC to FIFA 21 today that will be obtainable until next Thursday, July 1 at 12pm CT. Players can exchange a squad to earn a Path to Glory Team Two player in return. This SBC is part of the Festival of FUTball (FOF) promotion that replaced the Team of the Season (TOTS) cards in packs, giving further boosts depending on how many wins the player’s national team gets during the UEFA Euro or the Copa America. You can pack players such as 95-rated Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, 95-rated Paul Pogba from Manchester United, and 93-rated João Felix from Atlético Madrid.dotesports.com
