Kids Getting Shot Costs Us $109 Million Per Year

By Tara Santora
Fatherly
Fatherly
 18 days ago
Thousands of kids are killed or injured by guns each year, either by accident or on purpose. Those kids often need intensive care in the hospital. $109 million is spent on hospitalizations for childhood gun injuries each year, with the average stay costing about $13,000, according to a new study. That number doesn’t account for rehabilitation costs, which can be much higher. All of this puts a huge financial burden on the affected families.

