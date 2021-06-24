Emmy Predictions: Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special — One of the Year’s Toughest Races

Director Sean Penn returns to the Cannes Film Festival today in the official competition with the first film he has ever directed in which he also stars. Flag Day actually is a solid and worthwhile effort for him both as actor and director, but first and foremost it will be remembered most as a dazzling showcase for the acting talents of his daughter Dylan Penn who takes on the key role in a real life story based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir “Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life”. Dylan plays Jennifer ( she shares the role with Addison Tymec at age 6 and Jadyn Rylee at ages 11-13) as the film becomes a story of a unique bond between a daughter and messed up but charismatic father who spent years in prison for a bank robbery, was a grand schemer and dreamer, and who became the most notorious counterfeiter in U.S. history single handedly faking over $20 million. Yet Jennifer was infatuated with him as we see from a very young age, always willing to follow him on what she saw as great life adventures. It was where she learned joy, but also nearly went down the same rabbit hole as her dad, who left the family which included her brother Nick (played in later years by Penn’s son Hopper Jack Penn) and ex-wife Patty (Katheryn Winnick) who finds herself constantly at odds with a rebellious Jennifer who, like a moth to a flame, hits the road and eventually finds her way back to her father, a conflicted relationship from which it is hard for her to escape even as she charts her own path out.