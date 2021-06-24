Cancel
TV Series

The Upshaws - Renewed for 2nd Season

By Elvis
spoilertv.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has renewed multi-camera comedy series The Upshaws, from co-creators, executive producers and co-showrunners Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, for a second season. In a vote of confidence to the blue-collar sitcom, starring Mike Epps, Sykes and Kim Fields, is has been picked up for a 16 half-hour episodes, expected to run in two batches of 8, an increase from the 10-episode first season.

